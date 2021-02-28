Kolesar notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Kolesar earned the secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Kolesar has settled into a fourth-line role for the Golden Knights with Tomas Nosek (not injury related) out. In 14 contests, Kolesar has earned three assists, 39 hits, 11 shots on net and five PIM. Without more scoring, there's no reason for fantasy managers to keep track of his performance.
