Kolesar (undisclosed) signed a three-year, $1.4 million AAV deal with Vegas on Friday.

Kolesar racked up 24 points and 246 hits through 77 games in his first season as an everyday skater for Vegas. The 25-year-old winger averaged 12:40 of ice time and should add a physical presence to the team's bottom-six for the duration of this contract. He underwent surgery this offseason and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for training camp.