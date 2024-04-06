Thompson stopped 25 of 31 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson was on his way to another strong outing after two periods, but the Coyotes went ballistic in the third to hand him one of his ugliest losses of the season. The 27-year-old dropped to 23-13-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 43 outings overall after losing for the first time since March 2. One setback is unlikely to unseat Thompson from the starting role, especially when Adin Hill (lower body) is not close to a return. The Golden Knights' next game is a challenging road contest in Vancouver on Monday.