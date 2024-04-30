Thompson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson has now lost back-to-back starts, though it's hardly his fault after putting in solid efforts. The 27-year-old has given up 10 goals on 127 shots through four playoff contests. Thompson's status as the starting goalie in the playoffs could come into question if he doesn't get back into the win column soon, but it's unclear if head coach Bruce Cassidy will stay the course or turn to Adin Hill for Game 5 on Wednesday.