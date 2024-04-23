Thompson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

The Golden Knights led 3-2 after the first period, and Thompson was solid after that. The 27-year-old has won six of his last eight outings, and he's allowed no more than three goals in any of those wins. The Golden Knights alternated goalies late in the campaign, but Thompson may get a run as the starter since Adin Hill struggled in his three appearances leading up to the playoffs. Game 2 is Wednesday in Dallas.