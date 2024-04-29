Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 4 against Dallas.

Thompson is coming off a 43-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has stopped 89 of 96 shots in Vegas' first-round series en route to a 2-1 record.