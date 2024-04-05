Thompson is slated to start on the road against Arizona on Friday, per Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas.

Thompson has won his past four appearances while saving 129 of 135 shots (.956 save percentage). He's up to 23-12-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 42 outings in 2023-24. The Coyotes, who are tied for 20th offensively with 3.00 goals per game, should be a somewhat favorable matchup for Thompson.