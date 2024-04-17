Thompson stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Thompson was denied a shutout at 16:02 of the third period when Jason Dickinson scored. With five wins in his last seven games, Thompson has been effective in goal for the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old improved to 25-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 46 contests. Adin Hill is slated to start the regular-season finale Thursday versus the Ducks, but Thompson has enough momentum to deserve a chance to play in the postseason.