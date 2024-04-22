Thompson was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road for Game 1 against the Stars.

Thompson is coming off a solid regular season in which he set new personal bests in games played (46) and wins (25). The 27-year-old netminder's hold on the starting gig is tenuous at best considering he had been splitting time with Adin Hill to end the regular season, though Hill has struggled in recent games.