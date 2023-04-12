Thompson (lower body) will stay off the ice for the next few days, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Thompson will miss Vegas' regular-season finale against Seattle on Thursday, and his availability for the start of the playoffs is in doubt. He'll finish the 2022-23 campaign with a 21-13-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 outings. Laurent Brossoit will probably start Thursday, but that hasn't been confirmed.