Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beaten four times in loss to Caps
Fleury stopped 24 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The Stanley Cup rematch went about as well for the Knights as it did the first time around, with two of the four goals Fleury allowed coming while Vegas was short-handed. The 33-year-old has had a rough start to 2018-19, winning just one of four starts and coughing up at least four goals in each of the losses, but he'll likely get a night off to clear his head when the team travels to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
