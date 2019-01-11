Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Concedes three in loss
Fleury gave up three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's defeat to San Jose.
It was the first regulation loss for Fleury since Dec. 8; a stretch of 12 games in which he went 9-0-3 with a 2.32 GAA. The Golden Knights don't have another back-to-back until after the All-Star break, so look for the Flower to get the nod in each of the team's next five outings.
