Fleury will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury and Robin Lehner continue to alternate in the blue paint. The 36-year-old Fleury is coming off a 14-save shutout against the Coyotes, and he's accrued a .925 save percentage and an 18-10-0 record this season. The Kings enter Wednesday's game with three losses over their last five outings while averaging 2.8 goals.