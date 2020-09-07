Fleury turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Fleury was excellent throughout the game, but a first-period John Klingberg tally was enough to stick him with the loss. That was Fleury's first defeat in four playoff outings so far. He's given up nine goals on 100 shots during the postseason. The 35-year-old has been solid more often than not when called upon, but it remains to be seen whether Fleury or Robin Lehner starts Tuesday's Game 2.