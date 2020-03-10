Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up overtime win

Fleury gave up two goals on 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Fleury was significantly less busy than Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, who faced twice as many shots in the contest. The win put an end to a short dry spell for Fleury -- he had lost his last two games. The 35-year-old netminder improved to 27-16-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 49 appearances this season.