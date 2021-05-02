Fleury made 19 saves on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Fleury let a 2-0 lead slip away in the third period, but he was bailed out in overtime. The Coyotes took a too-many-men penalty and Jonathan Marchessault scored on the ensuing power play for a Golden Knights victory. With the win, Fleury tied Roberto Luongo for third in NHL history in career wins with 489. He's posted a 23-10-0 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 33 outings. Fleury will likely play one of the Golden Knights' two games in Minnesota -- either Monday or Wednesday.