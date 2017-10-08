Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts stellar performance for second straight night

Fleury made 27 of 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Saturday night.

Starting for the second straight night, Fleury shined once again, allowing just one goal. He has yielded two goals on the first 73 shots he's faced this season, giving him a .973 save percentage. Starting back-to-back nights likely won't be the norm for the 32-year-old veteran, but early in the season, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise if he plays a lot because of the inexperience behind him. Vegas backup goaltender Malcolm Subban has appeared in two NHL games and owns a .727 save percentage in those outings.