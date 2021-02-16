Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skating, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche.

Fleury was fantastic in his last start Sunday against Colorado, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to his seventh victory and second shutout of the season. The 36-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a rematch with the same Avalanche squad Tuesday.