Fleury yielded two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Fleury was steady throughout the game in a close battle against the Ducks. The 36-year-old kept things even into overtime, where a second goal by William Karlsson lifted the Golden Knights to victory. Fleury improved to 9-3-0 with a 1.59 GAA and a .941 save percentage in 12 games. Saturday also marked Fleury's 100th regular-season win with the Golden Knights. Next up is a two-game homestand versus the red-hot Wild on Monday and Wednesday.