Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim
Fleury will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Ducks, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Fleury has been on fire recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting an impeccable 0.67 GAA and .975 save percentage over that span. The 34-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling and pick up his 24th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.67 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
