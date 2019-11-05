Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Columbus
Fleury (illness) will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury missed Saturday's loss to Winnipeg due to an illness, but he returned to practice Monday, which was the first indication that he'd likely be available against Columbus. The veteran backstop has struggled recently, compiling a 1-1-1 record while posting an ugy 4.32 GAA and .843 in his last three appearances, so he'll be looking to get back on track in a road matchup with a struggling Jackets team that's lost four straight games.
