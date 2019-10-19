Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Pittsburgh
Fleury will guard the goal during Saturday's road game against the Penguins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against Ottawa, stopping 37 of 39 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Pittsburgh team that's won five straight games.
