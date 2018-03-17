Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles continue against Wild
Fleury stopped 26 of 29 shots Friday, taking a 4-2 loss to Minnesota in the process.
Fleury followed up his past poor performance with another less-than-stelllar showing, letting in three goals and allowing the Wild to put the Golden Knights behind the proverbial eight-ball. Two tough performances in a row could be the sign of a negative trend, and this is worth monitoring to see if this is a long aberration or if Fleury and the Knights are starting to hit a wall.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chased in second period of rout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending net Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 38 in milestone win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets third win in four starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...