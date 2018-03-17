Fleury stopped 26 of 29 shots Friday, taking a 4-2 loss to Minnesota in the process.

Fleury followed up his past poor performance with another less-than-stelllar showing, letting in three goals and allowing the Wild to put the Golden Knights behind the proverbial eight-ball. Two tough performances in a row could be the sign of a negative trend, and this is worth monitoring to see if this is a long aberration or if Fleury and the Knights are starting to hit a wall.