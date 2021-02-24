Fleury and the Golden Knight's game versus San Jose on Thursday has been postponed following the news that an unnamed Sharks player entered the league's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

Fleury will have to wait for Saturday's game against Anaheim for his next potential opportunity to get between the pipes. He's been one of the best netminders in the league this year, having compiled an 8-3-0 record with three shutouts while posting an impressive 1.55 GAA and .942 save percentage in 11 appearances.