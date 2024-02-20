Stone logged an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Stone has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games, posting a goal and three assists in that span. He's gone a month without a power-play point, his last coming Jan. 18 versus the Rangers. The 31-year-old winger is still one of the Golden Knights' most important forwards. He's been good in 2023-24, racking up 53 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 55 appearances.