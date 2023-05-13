Stone tallied a goal in Vegas' 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.
Stone was held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests. That minor slump aside, he's been great in the playoffs with five goals and 12 points in 10 outings this year. Stone's latest marker came late in the second period to tie the contest at 2-2.
