Stone produced a shorthanded assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Stone set up William Karlsson for the Golden Knights' opening tally Saturday. Through six postseason games, Stone has three goals, four helpers, 10 shots and eight blocks. He produced 21 tallies and 63 points in 65 regular-season outings, and he's sustained that scoring pace in the playoffs fairly well.