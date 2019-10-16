Stone scored a goal on four shots and received a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Stone scored in the first period to retie the game at one goal each, and then dropped the gloves with Roman Josi later in the frame. The 27-year-old winger is up to five goals and 10 points in seven games, but the fight is uncharacteristic. Stone's career high in PIM came in 2015-16 with the Senators when he produced 38.