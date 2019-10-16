Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes with man advantage
Stone scored a goal on four shots and received a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Stone scored in the first period to retie the game at one goal each, and then dropped the gloves with Roman Josi later in the frame. The 27-year-old winger is up to five goals and 10 points in seven games, but the fight is uncharacteristic. Stone's career high in PIM came in 2015-16 with the Senators when he produced 38.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Riding hot streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two power-play points Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.