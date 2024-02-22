Stone (upper body) will be out for a while after suffering an injury Tuesday versus the Predators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone had avoided significant absences this season, but he'll now miss some time. General manager Kelly McCrimmon did not specify how long Stone will be out, but it's safe to assume he'll be unavailable for the rest of the week and perhaps longer with the Golden Knights set to begin a road trip Saturday in Ottawa. The team may need to recall a forward to have a full complement of players Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.