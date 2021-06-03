Pacioretty managed a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Pacioretty set up Alec Martinez's goal in the first period. Through three playoff appearances, Pacioretty has already picked up a goal, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The star winger will try to spark the Golden Knights' offense in Friday's Game 3, with the hope of avoiding a 3-0 disadvantage in the series versus the Avalanche.