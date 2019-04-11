Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Delivers two helpers
Pacioretty had two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Pacioretty went without a point in his last four regular season games, working his way back from a leg injury that cost him three contests in March. With 40 points in 66 appearances this season, it's been another down year for the winger, but he's shown good chemistry with Paul Stastny and Mark Stone on Vegas' second line, which could lead to higher production in the postseason.
