Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4. His first goal came on the power play.
Pacioretty opened the scoring at 9:28 of the first period with his power-play tally. He would then put the Golden Knights ahead at 7:02 of the third period before helping out on William Karlsson's insurance marker. Pacioretty is up to five goals, two assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through eight playoff outings.
