Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Game-time call
Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with the Ducks, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pacioretty has missed the previous seven games due to his undisclosed issue, but appears to be nearing a return. The winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up for the Knights, which will require a corresponding roster move.
