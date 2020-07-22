According to coach Pete DeBoer, Pacioretty (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor issue and could resume skating before the Golden Knights travel to Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty has missed Vegas' last three days of practice, but it sounds like he could be back on the ice by the end of the week. That's great news for the Golden Knights and fantasy players that drafted the 31-year-old winger in playoff pools, as he was fantastic during the regular season, returning to form with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Healthy enough to play•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Preparing for return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Riding six-game point streak•