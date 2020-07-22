According to coach Pete DeBoer, Pacioretty (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor issue and could resume skating before the Golden Knights travel to Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty has missed Vegas' last three days of practice, but it sounds like he could be back on the ice by the end of the week. That's great news for the Golden Knights and fantasy players that drafted the 31-year-old winger in playoff pools, as he was fantastic during the regular season, returning to form with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games.