Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 7 on Friday against Minnesota and will play, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. He hasn't suited up since May 1.

The star winger has sat out the last 12 games with the mystery issue, but it appears he's set to play for the winner-take-all showdown with the Wild. Pacioretty is taking rushes on the top line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, which is an assignment that should provide a substantial boost to the Knights' forward corps.