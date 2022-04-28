Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals and 17 assists) in 38 games this season.