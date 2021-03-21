Pacioretty (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Pacioretty is considered day-to-day, so he could be ready for Monday's matchup against the Blues. For the time being, Alex Tuch will fill in on the first line next to Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone.
