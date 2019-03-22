Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sustains apparent leg injury
Pacioretty exited Thursday's game against the Jets after suffering an apparent right-leg injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty immediately headed to the locker room after clipping Winnipeg's Jacob Trouba with his right knee late in the first period of Thursday's contest. The Golden Knights have yet to release any additional details regarding Pacioretty's status, but it's safe to assume he won't return against Winnipeg. Another update on the American winger's condition will undoubtedly be released prior to Saturday's game against Detroit.
