Pacioretty scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and the other in overtime, and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild. He also had a game-high eight shots and added four hits.

Pacioretty squared the game at 2-2 at 13:41 of the second period, burying a backdoor feed from bottom of right circle while Vegas enjoyed a man advantage. He had a monster finish to the night, assisting on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation, then converting a Mark Stone centering pass to deliver the victory two minutes into overtime. Pacioretty's goals were his ninth and 10th of the season, and he'd be a virtual lock for another 30-goal campaign if not for the abbreviated schedule.