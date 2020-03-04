Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two points in win

Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added four PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Pacioretty got Vegas on the board 45 seconds into the second period. He later contributed the secondary helper on William Karlsson's third-period tally. Over the last 10 games, Pacioretty has scored seven goals, supplied six helpers and fired 40 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger is up to 31 scores, 65 points, 294 shots and 44 PIM through 68 contests.