Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Amadio was scratched for the first three games of the playoffs, but he drew in over Anthony Mantha in this contest. The 27-year-old Amadio was able to cash in a goal, but the rest of the Golden Knights' offense mostly struggled. He produced 14 goals, 27 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over a career-high 73 appearances in the regular season, but there's no guarantee Amadio will remain in the lineup consistently moving forward.