Amadio scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Amadio's scoring has surged lately -- five of his 11 goals this season have come over his last eight games. The 27-year-old helped the Golden Knights get within a goal late in the second period. He's at 23 points, 87 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 outings in a middle-six role.