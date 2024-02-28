Amadio logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Amadio set up Ivan Barbashev on the opening goal midway through the second period. The helper was Amadio's first since Dec. 19, though he also scored five goals in the 19 games between assists. The 27-year-old forward has 22 points, 81 shots on net, 35 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 52 appearances. Amadio mainly plays in a middle-six role, and he's also seeing some power-play time with the Golden Knights missing several key forwards.