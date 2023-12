Hague produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hague has helpers in consecutive games and four assists over his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old blueliner continues to see bottom-four usage with no power-play time, but playing with the Golden Knights has helped him put up respectable offense. For the year, he's at seven points, 35 shots on net, 27 hits, 40 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 25 appearances.