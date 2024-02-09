Hague scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hague tallied just 1:17 into the contest, earning his fourth point over the last nine games. It was his second goal of the campaign -- his only other marker this season was in a two-point effort versus the Sharks on Oct. 12. Hague has 11 points, 67 shots on net, 52 hits, 70 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances. He remains in a third-pairing role, so most fantasy managers can find more productive depth options on the waiver wire.