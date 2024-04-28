Hague (lower body) isn't expected to play Monday in Game 4 versus Dallas, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hague, who hasn't resumed skating yet, is poised to miss his third straight contest. He supplied four goals, 17 points, 72 shots on net and 165 blocked shots in 55 appearances during the regular season. Alec Martinez will probably remain in the lineup for Game 4 due to Hague's absence.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Unavailable for Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Out with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Deals helper in win•