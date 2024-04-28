Hague (lower body) isn't expected to play Monday in Game 4 versus Dallas, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hague, who hasn't resumed skating yet, is poised to miss his third straight contest. He supplied four goals, 17 points, 72 shots on net and 165 blocked shots in 55 appearances during the regular season. Alec Martinez will probably remain in the lineup for Game 4 due to Hague's absence.