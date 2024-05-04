Hague (lower body) won't play in Game 7 against Dallas on Sunday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague hasn't played since suffering the injury late in Game 1. The 25-year-old blueliner went scoreless in his final 20 regular-season contests this year -- he finished with two goals and 12 over 73 games. Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud should round out Vegas' defensive corps while Hague is sidelined.