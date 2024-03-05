Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hague had gone nine games without a point entering Monday. That's not his longest drought of the year -- he's also had slumps of 10 and 12 contests. Hague's third-pairing role plays a significant part in his limited offense. He's at 12 points, 77 shots on net, 98 hits, 86 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 54 appearances. He's roughly on the same scoring pace that saw him record 17 points in 81 outings a year ago.