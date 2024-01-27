Hague notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Hague has picked up three helpers over his last six games. The 25-year-old assisted on a Sheldon Rempal tally in the first period Friday. Hague continues to occupy a bottom-four role, though he's at little risk of losing his place in the lineup regardless of his scoring output. He's earned 10 points with 62 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 49 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances.