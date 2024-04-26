Hague (lower body) will miss Game 3 on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hague had two goals, 12 points, 43 PIM, 154 hits and 111 blocks in 73 appearances in 2023-24. He also missed Wednesday's 3-1 win over Dallas due to the injury. Alec Martinez is likely to remain in the lineup due to Hague's continued absence.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Out with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Deals helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Hands out assist in win•