Hague (lower body) will miss Game 3 on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague had two goals, 12 points, 43 PIM, 154 hits and 111 blocks in 73 appearances in 2023-24. He also missed Wednesday's 3-1 win over Dallas due to the injury. Alec Martinez is likely to remain in the lineup due to Hague's continued absence.